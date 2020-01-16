Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

OpenCritic reviews have been added to the Epic Games Store

OpenCritic reviews have been added to the Epic Games Store

January 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Epic Games Store has integrated OpenCritic reviews so that shoppers can see which titles come recommended by the review aggregator. 

As highlighted by the Epic Games Store’s director of publishing, Sergey Galyonkin, store pages will now show consumers how many critics recommenced any given title, displaying blurbs from select reviews alongside a percentage rating. 

Galyonkin noted that the storefront will favor reviews from "high-notoriety publications" when possible in a bid to "maximize consumer confidence." For example, the store page for Control (shown below) places reviews from large publications like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Eurogamer front and centre. 

For those of you unfamiliar with how OpenCritic works, the aggregator doesn’t average out review scores, but rather asks critics to state whether they’d recommend a game to general players when uploading their review metadata. 

"For numeric reviews written by top critics, publications may elect to set their own threshold for what is and isn't recommended. For publications that have not made an election, the threshold is set to the publication's median review score. Reviews at or above this threshold are considered recommended," explains the OpenCritic FAQ

"Non-numeric reviews written by top critics that have a clear verdict and verdict system are also included when recommended. For example, Eurogamer (Recommended, Essential), AngryCentaurGaming (Buy), and GameXplain (Liked-a-lot, Loved) have their reviews included in this metric.

"[Non-numeric] reviews written by publications such as Kotaku, TotalBiscuit, the Washington Post, or Rock Paper Shotgun are not included in any score calculations."

Epic founder and chief exec Tim Sweeney has previously promised to bring user reviews to the marketplace, but explained the system will be opt-in because “review bombing and gaming-the-system is a real problem.” It’s unclear when, however, that system will be implemented. 

Related Jobs

Poptropica
Poptropica — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[01.16.20]
Game Monetization Manager
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[01.16.20]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.15.20]
Senior Gameplay Engineer, Amazon Game Studios
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.15.20]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image