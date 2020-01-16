Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg named honorary VP at SpecialEffect

SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity that works to bring games and accessibility tech to players with disabilities, has named Xbox Marketing head Aaron Greenberg an honorary vice president.

It’s a title typically given to industry partners that have made strides to make games more accessible, and to those who work with SpecialEffect to help the charity advance its own programs like the EyeMine software Greenberg demoed at SpecialEffect last year.

“I have been incredibly inspired by the critically important work Dr. Mick Donegan and the team at SpecialEffect are doing every day to help gamers with physical disabilities,” says a statement from Greenberg. “We’ve not only benefited from their involvement in the development of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but we’re grateful for how they are using this and other products to create custom solutions for even the most severely disabled gamers.”

Previous industry names named honorary VP include Forza head Alan Hartman, Sumo Group CEO Carl Cavers, and Hello Games publishing head Tim Woodley.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Aaron has accepted SpecialEffect’s invitation to become a vice president,” adds SpecialEffect CEO Dr. Donegan. “As we seek to help more and more disabled people across the world, for us to have support from such a hugely respected advocate as Aaron is both a massive honor and privilege.”