Report: The Switch Lite topped 1 million sales in Japan in three months

The Switch Lite surpassed 1 million sales in Japan alone during its first three months on shelves.

According to Famitsu's annual sales report for 2019 (via MCV), the Switch Lite sold an estimated 1.05 million units in Japan following its launch on September 20, 2019. The original Switch, meanwhile, sold 3.45 million units on home soil across the entire year.

That makes the original Switch the best-selling console in the region during 2019, with the Switch lite coming in second despite only launching towards the end of the year.

The PlayStation 4 was the third best-selling console in the country, selling around 774,000 units through the year, although that’s significantly less than the 1.24 million sales the console managed in 2018.

The PS4 Pro managed 422,000 sales to make it the region’s fourth best-selling console, although once again those numbers are down slightly on the 458,000 units it sold in 2018.

Microsoft’s home consoles were well down the pecking order, with the Xbox One X and Xbox One S shifting 5,100 units and 3100 units respectively.