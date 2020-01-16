CD Projekt Red delays Cyberpunk 2077 from April to September

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be launching in April as the studio had previously planned, and will instead release on September 17, 2020.

The delay moves a massively anticipated game from one corner of 2020 to the other, freeing up some real estate for developers with April releases while further crowding the typically packed last few months of the year.

A September release date also moves Cyberpunk 2077 to the very tail end of the current console generation, as current plans see both Xbox and PlayStation launching off next-gen hardware in holiday 2020.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” explains a tweet from CD Projekt Red.

“Night City is massive—full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”