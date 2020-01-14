GDC 2020 offers practical tips on hiring and keeping women leaders in games

It's never been more vital for game makers to make active, sustained efforts to diversify their leadership teams, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll get the latest tips and tools to do so!

Notably, the GDC 2020 Production & Team Management track talk "Diversify Your Kingdom: A Toolkit for More Women in Leadership" will feature King senior producer Sabrina Carmona deconstructing how King has worked to remove barriers keeping women from leadership roles in games via recruitment best practices and a tailored development program for women leaders.

By broadening the pool and diversifying leaders for the future, Carmona will show how King has tried to create a culture that is inclusive to everyone and integrates D&I into core people processes, removing barriers preventing the hiring of diverse candidates and the development of women into leading, influential roles. Don't miss out!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech