Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GDC 2020 offers practical tips on hiring and keeping women leaders in games

GDC 2020 offers practical tips on hiring and keeping women leaders in games

January 17, 2020 | By Staff
January 17, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Production, GDC

It's never been more vital for game makers to make active, sustained efforts to diversify their leadership teams, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll get the latest tips and tools to do so!

Notably, the GDC 2020 Production & Team Management track talk "Diversify Your Kingdom: A Toolkit for More Women in Leadership" will feature King senior producer Sabrina Carmona deconstructing how King has worked to remove barriers keeping women from leadership roles in games via recruitment best practices and a tailored development program for women leaders.

By broadening the pool and diversifying leaders for the future, Carmona will show how King has tried to create a culture that is inclusive to everyone and integrates D&I into core people processes, removing barriers preventing the hiring of diverse candidates and the development of women into leading, influential roles. Don't miss out!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.20]
Principal Writer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.16.20]
Digital Analytics and Monetization Manager (Esports)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.15.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.14.20]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image