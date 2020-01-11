Video: How to talk about games with those who don't approve

In this 2019 GDC talk educators Lindsay Grace, Mia Consalvo, Roger Altizer, and Andy Phelps provide industry professionals with the fodder they need to competently reply to those opposed to the work of the games industry.

As simple as it seems, the subject was ripe for discussion at a time when the act of playing games was being blamed for everything from chronic unemployment to acts of violence. Much more pointed and logical than a rant, this fast-paced, information-rich panel aimed to equip industry professionals with the knowledge to explain why much of the trending opposition to the games industry is misaligned.

It was a fantastic talk, and now it's completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

