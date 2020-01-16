Report: PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn could come to PC

Newsbrief: Sources speaking to Kotaku say that Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn is heading to PC later in 2020, a platform leap that’s somewhat surprising given its current status as a PlayStation 4 exclusive developed by a Sony Interactive Entertainment-owned studio.

Guerrilla itself hasn't released a game on anything other than a Sony console since it was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2005.

If the scoop, offered to Kotaku by three people familiar with Sony’s plans, turns out to be true it could imply a more flexible future for the PlayStation brand as we rapidly approach the next big console generation due to start near year-end.

More details on the rumor can be found in Kotaku's full writeup.