January 16, 2020
Devs, submit your games now for GDC 2020's Day of the Devs showcase!

January 16, 2020 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

Hey game devs, good news: Double Fine and iam8bit's popular game showcase Day of the Devs returns to GDC this year, and organizers are now accepting submissions from devs who want to participate!

Back for the 8th year running, Day of the Devs is a game showcase on the GDC show floor (as well as the Alamo Drafthouse!) that brings devs and players together for a celebration of cool and exciting unreleased video games.

GDC attendees will be able to stop by the Day of the Devs interactive space at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco throughout GDC week (March 16-20) to check out the games, chat with the folks that made them, and just generally chill and have a nice time.

If you'd like your game to be a part of that, make sure to submit it via this form ASAP! Organizers say all genres and backgrounds are welcome to submit as games and projects of all types will be considered, and they're hoping to finalize a list of games appearing in the showcase by early February.

"We'll provide machines and TVs for all the games, so hopefully you'll just be able to slide in and have a good time," reads this year's submission form. "We're hoping to nail down a list in Februrary, and will let everyone know one way or another ASAP! GONNA BE FUN!"

In addition to a spot on the GDC show floor, games selected to be a part of the Day of the Devs showcase will also be eligible to take part in a special offsite presentation at the Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco, where games will be showcased on the big screen.

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

