Get a job: PlayStation is hiring a Digital Analytics and Monetization Manager (Esports)

Location: San Mateo, CA

As Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to help partners understand game-level engagement and revenue through data-driven analysis, our Digital Analytics and Monetization Group is looking for a talented team member to utilize his or her deep passion and knowledge of video games and the Esports industry to support the Esports / Competitive gaming Team (ES/CG) in their quest to maximize PlayStation’s impact to its partners within Esports.

In this role, you will need to drive narrative, solve ambiguous problems, and communicate extremely effectively in order to be able to evangelize and champion Esports across PlayStation up to the Executive level. You must thrive in a fast-paced environment, possess a high level of intellectual curiosity, and have the ability to work cross-functionally and present findings autonomously.

The position is based at our San Mateo office and involves close coordination with members of the Partner Strategy and Analytics and ES/CG teams in the US, London, and Japan. You will report to the Global Head of Digital Analytics and Monetization and will be the primary key thought partner for the PlayStation Esports / Competitive Gaming business.

Projects will range on identifying key consumer behaviors and advising PlayStation on how to optimize its Esports strategy in conjunction with its partners across all game genres. You will drive thought leadership in regards to all strategy and data-driven aspects of PlayStation Esports, including:

Responsibilities:

Proactively identifying key questions that ES/CG team and publishers need to be answered

Crafting narratives for how the ES/CG team activities can help publishers optimize Esports strategy within a leading platform

Querying data and creating methodologies to complete industry-shaping ES/CG team and publisher projects that will drive revenue and engagement

Presenting executive-level insights to internal teams and external publishers in an easy to follow the way

Drawing insights from a combination of deep video game knowledge and user analytics data which would allow publishers and the ES/CG team understand how to incentivize players to participate in Esports

Partner with global departments across PlayStation to determine ways to serve publishers best

Qualifications:

Extreme level of interest and knowledge in Esports industry

Strong history of self-starting, crafting, and presenting compelling analyses and insights to senior executives

A passion for console/PC games

Proven skills in database query tools such as SQL and Tableau

Proficiency in Microsoft Office including Excel and PowerPoint

Strong critical thinking, analytical skills, and an eye for business opportunities

Highly motivated with outstanding verbal and written communication skills and be able to work with others at all levels

An ability to learn/share opinions globally across PlayStation departments and 3rd Party Publishers and Developers

Prior work experience in Media/Entertainment industry a plus but not required

*Please include a cover letter to illustrate your Esports interest and/or experience.

