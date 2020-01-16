Google expects 120 games to hit Stadia this year, including some exclusives

Google has shared a bit of a roadmap on what features will arrive on Stadia this year, including a ballpark estimate on how many games will launch for the cloud based game platform within the next 12 months.

At the current moment, Google says it has eyes on 120 games scheduled for a Stadia launch during 2020, with some exclusives among the bunch as well.

There’s currently only one Stadia exclusive—Gylt—out in the wild, but it will be joined at least 10 timed exclusives within the first half of the year, with more info on each due out soon.

The full post from Google highlights some of the features and improvements it’s brought to Stadia for its early waves of users, and notes that additions like 4K play on the web, additional Google Assistant functionality, support for non-Pixel phones, and wireless Stadia controller use on Web are all due to arrive on Stadia in the next three months.

All this comes around 2 months into Stadia’s launch, or the launch for those that purchased access through either the $129 Founder's Edition or Primer Edition kits. Stadia’s more widespread launch has yet to occur, and news about when in 2020 the service plans to launch either its free Stadia Base tier or a non-bundled Stadia Pro tier to reach a wider audience is notably absent from Google’s New Years roadmap.