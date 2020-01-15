Video: How Bungie improved the audio workflow for Destiny: Rise of Iron

In this 2017 GDC session, Bungie's Kareem Shuman explains how Bungie's audio QA team improved the tools and workflow to assist the content creators from day one of working on Destiny: Rise of Iron.

This was the talk to watch if you're at all curious about how Bungie's audio QA team improved the tools and workflow to assist the content creators from day one of the project, and predicted the best ways to support development down the line!

If you missed seeing it live, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Shuman's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.