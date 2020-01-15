Get a job: Be a Principal Writer at Deep Silver Volition

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is searching for a Principal Writer for the Saints Row franchise. The ideal candidate is adept at interactive writing and storytelling for AAA open world action games, while also being able to direct, inspire, and mentor writers and other game developers. This is a rare opportunity to become an integral part of Volition’s creative team.

About Volition:

Deep Silver Volition has created original, smash hit games for over 20 years, including the Saints Row series. The studio has prospered by making games no one else can make, focusing on work-life balance, and developing a culture of collaboration, continuous growth, and learning. Volition is located in the heart of Champaign, Illinois – the best kept secret in the Midwest. Champaign has all the activities, amenities and diversity of much larger cities, but without the traffic and high cost of housing.

Responsibilities:

Drive the narrative vision for the Saints Row franchise.

Ensure narrative vision is consistent with the creative vision for projects throughout production.

Lead a team of internal and remote writers to produce high quality writing.

Collaborate across disciplines to identify and deliver on writing needs.

Write and edit dialogue and other in-game text to be high-quality, snappy, and entertaining, and to match the Saints Row tone and style.

Write or contribute high level direction for pitches, concepts, cinematics, style guides, documentation, and marketing material.

Facilitate giving and receiving narrative feedback across the team.

Share and represent the game's narrative vision to the team and to the public.

Conduct presentations, writing reviews, brainstorming sessions, and other meetings as needed.

Required Qualifications:

8+ years of experience as a game writer.

In-depth understanding of how writing and gameplay work together to create fun, engaging experiences for the player.

Exceptional talent for creating vivid characters, compelling narratives, and believable dialogue.

Ability to lead, mentor, delegate, and provide clear direction to others.

Open minded, with a knack for inspiring others and building consensus.

Meticulous proofreading and editorial skills. Attention to detail.

Positive, professional attitude. Disciplined and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.

Strong communication and organizational skills.

Passion for games and ability to articulate that passion clearly and analytically.

Broad knowledge of pop culture, modern games, and entertainment.

Ambition to create a Game of the Year title.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous experience as a Narrative Director, Lead Writer, Principal Writer or Creative Director.

Proven track record with AAA open world games.

Experience working with actors, casting, and directing VO recording sessions.

Experience with narrative development tools.

