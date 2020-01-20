Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent intends to further diversify investments outside of games

Tencent intends to further diversify investments outside of games

January 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Tencent wants to step up its investment efforts outside the world of video games, and intends to "pay more attention to smart retail and payment platforms."

The Chinese conglomerate has spent huge amounts of cash in recent years investing in game companies like Riot Games, Supercell, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, and Ubisoft (to name but a few).

Of course, while Tencent hasn't exclusively invested in games companies during that time, it's interesting to see the firm signal a shift in focus. 

As reported by Reuters, Tencent president Martin Lau took to the stage during a recent conference to explain the company would be looking to move beyond its  "traditional investment sectors," offering some insight into its future spending plans.

"Previously our traditional investment sectors were mostly focused on video games content and frontiers of science and technology," said Lau during a recent conference. "However, with the development of Tencent's WeChat mini-app ecosystem and payment platform, we will pay more attention to smart retail and payment platforms in future."

Still, that doesn’t mean Tencent will be less focused on growing its various game businesses. It's only been a few weeks since the company agreed an "undisclosed capital investment" with Bayonetta developer Platinum Games as the basis for a future partnership. 

Tencent also recently expressed a desire to begin developing console titles for Western audiences, and is currently working with Nintendo to bring the Switch to China.

Related Jobs

Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[01.20.20]
Lead Gameplay Developer
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[01.20.20]
Lead 2D / Concept Artist
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[01.20.20]
Audio Director
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[01.20.20]
Lead 3D Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image