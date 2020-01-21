Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GTA developer Rockstar pushes back against UK tax abuse allegations

GTA developer Rockstar pushes back against UK tax abuse allegations

January 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar has refuted the suggestion its abusing the UK government’s Video Game Tax Relief initiative, which lets devs claim money back on production costs, and dodging corporation tax. 

In a blog published over the weekend, investigate think tank TaxWatch UK shone a spotlight on the studio’s latest accounts, and claimed the developer was by far the largest claimant of Tax Relief in 2018/19, accounting for 37 percent of all claims made by the UK games industry.

According to TaxWatch, Rockstar claimed £37.6 million ($49.1 million) in Tax Relief during that time, taking its total to £80 million ($104.5 million) since the program was introduced, and has also neglected to pay corporation tax for the past decade. 

As for why that’s an issue, TaxWatch claims the Tax Relief fund was established to help smaller game developers, but that huge companies like Rockstar -- which has made more than $6 billion from sales of GTA V alone since 2014 - are preventing that from happening. 

It’s not the first time the organisation has hit out at RockStar. In July last year the group accused the company of gaming the system by disproportionally allocating profits between its UK and U.S. studios to ensure it can keep claiming tax relief on British soil.

Although Rockstar didn’t respond at the time, the studio has now issued a statement to VG247 suggesting its ability to access Tax Relief has actually helped grow the UK games industry.

"The UK’s program to support the growth of a broad range of creative industries through tax relief is a proven success. The program has directly resulted in Rockstar Games significantly increasing its investment in the UK, creating well over 1,000 highly skilled and long term jobs across London, Lincoln, Yorkshire and Scotland," said a company spokesperson.

"This investment and the success of British video games supported by the program not only significantly contributes to the economy, and to UK tax receipts, but also helps solidify the UK’s position at the forefront of video game development well into the future."

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[01.21.20]
Senior Game Designer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Chief Operating Officer / Producer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Senior Tools &amp; Engine Programmer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Marketing / Community Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image