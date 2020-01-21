Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Court overturns $10.1 million verdict against Nintendo in Wii Remote lawsuit

Court overturns $10.1 million verdict against Nintendo in Wii Remote lawsuit

January 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

A federal court in Dallas has overturned a jury verdict against Nintendo that ordered the company to pay $10.1 million to iLife Technology for allegedly violating its patents to create the Wii Remote's motion tracking tech. 

The case began back in December 2013, when iLife claimed hat Nintendo had violated six of its patents, including one that had been filed to protect its own motion-tracking technology. 

Nintendo argued that the patents in question were invalid due to a “lack of an adequate written description,” but a Texas jury eventually sided with iLife and awarded the company $10.1 million

After pledging to appeal the verdict, Nintendo has been backed by a federal court, which found that iLife was impermissibly trying to cover the broad concept of using motion sensors to detect motion. As such, the company’s patent has been deemed invalid and the $10.1 milline award against the Japanese console maker has been nullified.

"Nintendo has a long history of developing new and unique products, and we are pleased that, after many years of litigation, the court agreed with Nintendo," said Ajay Singh, Nintendo of America’s Deputy General Counsel. "We will continue to vigorously defend our products against companies seeking to profit off of technology they did not invent."

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[01.21.20]
Senior Game Designer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Chief Operating Officer / Producer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Senior Tools &amp; Engine Programmer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Marketing / Community Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image