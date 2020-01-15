Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Attend GDC for an inside look at the art design of Total War: Three Kingdoms

Attend GDC for an inside look at the art design of Total War: Three Kingdoms

January 21, 2020 | By Staff
January 21, 2020 | By Staff
The latest Total War game pushed developer Creative Assembly to completely reimagine how it displays data to players of this long-running strategy series, and at this year's Game Developers Conference you'll have the opportunity to learn how the team pulled it off!

GDC 2020 attendees with any interest in art direction, stylish presentation of strategic information, or Total War in general are invited to check out "Not Just Reinventing the Wheel: The Art of 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'"; presented by art director Pawel Wojs, this Visual Arts track talk (part of the GDC Art Direction Summit!) will attempt to break down the process of developing a distinctive visual style for the game, covering the challenges faced and insight into how they were dealt with.

Expect to learn more about how Total War: Three Kingdoms got its vibrant yet accessible look, as well as what the development team did to immerse themselves in the subject matter and work with outside experts to best represent another time and culture. Don't skip it!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

