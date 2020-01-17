Video: A performance and memory postmortem of Middle-earth: Shadow of War

In this 2018 GDC session, Monolith Productions' Piotr Mintus shares the engineering strategies used at Monolith to achieve 30fps and fit everything in memory on Middle-earth: Shadow of War. ​

Mintus went into great detail in covering the problems faced by the Monolith engineering team and the solutions they implemented to ship Shadow of War, from taking full advantage of all 6 cores of the current consoles to squeezing out the most from their available memory

It was an intriguing look at how to grow and refine your resource usage to reach new heights of game design, and now it's completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

