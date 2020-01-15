Video: The growing pains of Middle-earth: Shadow of War's asset pipeline

In this 2018 GDC session, Monolith Productions' Doug Heimer discusses the asset pipeline growing pains encountered during the development of Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Shadow of War was orders of magnitude larger and more complex than its predecessor, Shadow of Mordor, and in his GDC talk Heimer walked attendees through several different obstacles the team overcame in order to rise to the asset development challenge.

It was an intriguing look at how to grow and refine your team's production processes in order to achieve new heights, and now it's completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

