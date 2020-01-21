Xbox continues to expand Project xCloud's preview library as testing continues

Xbox has once again bolstered Project xCloud’s testing library, adding over a dozen new games to the streaming service’s offerings as Xbox continues to stress test its tech ahead of a full launch.

Those new additions, as reported by Windows Central, include Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Destiny 2, and Sid Meier’s Civilization IV to name a few, bringing the total number of games available through xCloud to 83.

While xCloud started out with only 4 games to its name, Xbox has taken to periodically adding new titles to the service in hopes of testing how different games function on its datacenter driven game streaming service.

The program has only rolled out in waves to those that signed on to participate in the preview period. Xbox has so far remained quiet on when it plans to launch xCloud to the masses, and instead is using the extended testing period to ensure both its offerings and performance are up to snuff.

The company’s other big experimental push into streaming services, Xbox Console Streaming Preview, also started 2020 with an expansion. Xbox announced last week that the preview is now offered beyond just the US and UK, opening up the ability to stream games from a personal Xbox One console to a Android phone or tablet to Xbox Insider participants in any country that offers Insider access.