YouTube TV comes to PS4, replacing PlayStation's own doomed TV service PS Vue

YouTube has announced that its live TV service YouTube TV has officially launched on PlayStation 4, a debut that heralds the end of Sony’s own ambitions in the live TV streaming space.

The launch comes just one week before Sony’s ill-fated PlayStation Vue goes offline for good on January 30, 2020. The service got its start in 2015, but Sony says a highly competitive industry and expansive complications with licensing deals ultimately made Vue a losing battle.

“Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected,” said a previous statement from Sony Interactive Entertainment deputy president John Kodera. “Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business.”

Sony had reportedly been on the hunt for a buyer prior to announcing PlayStation Vue's shutdown in late 2019, but instead opted to shutter the service altogether after a little under 5 years of support.