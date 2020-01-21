Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

YouTube TV comes to PS4, replacing PlayStation's own doomed TV service PS Vue

YouTube TV comes to PS4, replacing PlayStation's own doomed TV service PS Vue

January 21, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 21, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

YouTube has announced that its live TV service YouTube TV has officially launched on PlayStation 4, a debut that heralds the end of Sony’s own ambitions in the live TV streaming space.

The launch comes just one week before Sony’s ill-fated PlayStation Vue goes offline for good on January 30, 2020. The service got its start in 2015, but Sony says a highly competitive industry and expansive complications with licensing deals ultimately made Vue a losing battle.

“Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected,” said a previous statement from Sony Interactive Entertainment deputy president John Kodera. “Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business.”

Sony had reportedly been on the hunt for a buyer prior to announcing PlayStation Vue's shutdown in late 2019, but instead opted to shutter the service altogether after a little under 5 years of support. 

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Senior Tools &amp; Engine Programmer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.20.20]
Marketing / Community Manager
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.17.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.17.20]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image