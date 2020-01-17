Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get practical advice on overcoming game dev creative block at GDC 2020

January 22, 2020 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, GDC

Burnout and creative blocks are common concerns for all game makers, regardless of where you're at in your career, which is why this year's Game Developers Conference will feature a practical session on what you can do to reinvigorate yourself and overcome those creative low points. 

In a special Independent Games Summit talk on "Overcoming Creative Block on 'Super Crush KO'" Drinkbox Studios senior artist and experienced indie dev Gabby DaRienzo will share what she learned from overcoming a year-long period of creative burnout.

It's a promising talk about an important topic, and attendees who nab a seat can expect DaRienzo to discuss about where this block came from and how it affected her work on Super Crush KO (pictured), as well as sharing what tools and practices worked for her and providing advice to help you overcome your own creative blocks! 

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

