Prison Architect developer Double Eleven opens Malaysian office

January 22, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
British developer-publisher Double Eleven has opened its first overseas office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The company said the opening will give it the resources to "develop great games across multiple time zones," while giving it a base of operations as it searches for new partners in the Asian games market. 

Further outlining the move, Double Eleven chief exec Lee Hutchinson said the Malaysian studio would offer support to its dev teams in the UK, and explained the company will continue to invest in its UK headquarters in Middlesborough. 

Since co-founding the studio alongside Matt Shepcar in 2009, Hutchinson has grown Double Eleven considerably, with the company having worked on a number of notable titles including Minecraft Dunegons, Lego Harry Potter, Crackdown 3, and Rust.

Last year, it was also named as the lead developer on Prison Architect on console and PC after creator Introversion Software sold the franchise to Paradox Interactive.

