Scopely acquires Marvel Strike Force dev FoxNext Games from Disney

Scopely acquires Marvel Strike Force dev FoxNext Games from Disney

January 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Disney is selling off Marvel Strike Force dev FoxNext Games, the mobile game development studio it picked up as part of last year's larger acquisition of 21st Century Fox, as well as FoxNext's subsidiary Cold Iron Studios.

The deal sees mobile developer and publisher Scopely picking up both studios, though the exact terms of the sale were left out of official announcements.

Leadership over at Scopely say the move aims to expand its portfolio and business through the acquisition of a company they believe aligns with its own development priorities.

"In addition to successfully growing our existing business, we have been bullish on further expanding our portfolio through M&A, and FoxNext Games’ player-first product approach aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering unforgettable game experiences," says Scopely revenue chief Tim O'Brien. "We are thrilled to combine forces with their world-class team and look forward to a big future together.”

Rumors about a potential sale have circulated since late last year, though would-be buyers weren’t included as part of those earlier whisperings. A press release detailing the acquisition specifically notes that the deal does not cover the separate portfolio of licensed games built on Fox IP, something that makes sense given that Disney has previously said it feels more comfortable licensing properties out to other developers rather than directly overseeing publishing itself. 

