Koji Igarashi will share Bloodstained lessons learned at GDC 2020!

ArtPlay's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is one of the most successful examples of what crowdfunding can do for devs who want to make games for small, passionate audiences.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2015 to demonstrate fan interest in a spiritual successor to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night produced by original dev Koji "IGA" Igarashi, Bloodstained shipped last year to critical acclaim. This year, Game Developers Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn all about how Bloodstained went from Kickstarter pitch to physical discs.

As part of the GDC 2020 Business & Marketing track of talks veteran game developer Koji "IGA" Igarashi will present "Beginning from Kickstarter: The Development of 'Bloodstained'", an in-depth look at what he learned while shepherding his first crowdfunded game project from Kickstarter to completion.

Expect to learn about the production and development of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, as well as how the team worked through the process of funding the project, which included setting a new record for video game funding on Kickstarter. It promises to be a fantastic talk, so don't miss it!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech