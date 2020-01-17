Video: Showcasing your indie game with the right messaging and video

In this 2019 GDC talk, editor Derek Lieu and marketer Dana Trebella teach a practical and focused step-by-step process to find your indie game's differentiated message, and how to explain the game's hook via strong visuals and trailers.

This is a critical topic, since there are more games competing for players' time and money now than ever before, and together Trebella and Lieu helped shed some light on the many ways you can get your game in front of the people who will appreciate it most.

It was a great and useful talk, one that's now completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

