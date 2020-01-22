Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 22, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 22, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 22, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

No plans for a full Source 2 SDK, and other tidbits from Valve's Half-Life: Alyx AMA

No plans for a full Source 2 SDK, and other tidbits from Valve's Half-Life: Alyx AMA

January 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Design

A handful of Valve devs working on the upcoming VR game Half-Life: Alyx took to Reddit today to field community questions, offering up some information fellow developers may find interesting in the process.

Unfortunately for those hopeful that Half-Life: Alyx would open the door to a full release of a Source 2 SDK, Valve says it currently has no plans to release the full SDK to the masses but it hopes to reach that point eventually.

“We'd really like to release one at some point, but it's a ton of work because Source 2 is a new toolset, much of which hasn't been previously released,” writes a Valve developer.

“Any time we spend on it now is also time we could be spending on polishing the game itself, which we think is more important. As a result, we thought it wasn't appropriate to promise anything before release. Generally, this is how we've done SDKs in our previous Source 1 titles as well - making the game takes precedence, and after that's done, we start looking at what's next.”

A version of Valve’s Hammer level editor, however, is set to launch alongside Half-Life: Alyx in March, though the exact extent of the updated tool’s capabilities has yet to be fully detailed. In the AMA, a level designer on the Alyx team did share that “Hammer in Source 2 has been overhauled from the ground up. Everything from how geometry is built and textured to how asset creation is done has been improved to increase the speed and ease at which we can build and iterate on levels.”

Much of the AMA lightly explores how Valve has worked to transition a non-VR franchise to virtual reality, covering why the team opted to give players invisible limbs, how they tackled the tricky task of locomotion, and progress on accessibility features like a one handed or seated mode for play.

Some enemies, like the grappling Barnacles for instance, no longer behave quite the same as they did in previous Half-Life games due to how sudden, non-player controlled movement translates to VR.

“You'll deal with them in familiar ways, but the opportunities afforded by VR also give you new methods to use against them,” writes another Half-Life: Alyx dev. “We experimented with moving the player, but moving the player without their input in VR didn't work very well. As with many aspects of working on this game, we’ve had to find new ways to take well-worn mechanics and other Half-Life staples into the specific framework of VR.”

Related Jobs

Tenacious Entertainment
Tenacious Entertainment — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.21.20]
UI Artist / Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.21.20]
VFX Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.21.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.21.20]
Lead Level Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image