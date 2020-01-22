Video: Tips for developing forward-facing rigs, tools and pipelines

In this 2018 GDC session, Creative Assembly's Michael Malinowski presents the company's approach to building and utilizing a version-centric plugin architecture during production.

It was a rich and thought-provoking technical talk in which Malinowski walked attendees through a variety of Creative Assembly's animation, rigging and pipeline tools, showcasing how the studio's approach allows for a more experimental and forward-facing development process.

To learn more, take advantage of the fact that Malinowski's talk is now completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

