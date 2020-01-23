Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Rocket League ending MacOS and Linux support in March

Rocket League ending MacOS and Linux support in March

January 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Rocket League developer Psyonix is backing away from the MacOS and Linux versions of the game, announcing today that both will lose online functionality in early March.

“As we continue to upgrade Rocket League with new technologies, it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms,” explains a post from Psyonix.

That decision won’t render either version of the game entirely unplayable—offline modes like local matches and splitscreen will remain accessible—but online matchmaking, in-game purchases, and future DLC won’t be in the cards for MacOS or Linux players following the shutdown in March.

Rocket League is, as of writing, still up for sale on both platforms and Psyonix hasn’t mentioned if the game will be delisted once it officially ends support for MacOS and Linux.

The game made its debut on Windows and PlayStation 4 in 2015, only arriving on macOS and Linux in late 2016. The coming shutdown marks the first platform Rocket League has left behind, as Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch support all remain in the cards.

