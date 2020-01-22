Get a job: Join Amazon Game Studios as a Senior Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Seattle, Washington

Amazon Game Studios is looking for a Senior Gameplay Engineer to join an exciting new project at our Seattle studio. We are an innovative, player-focused team, working on big-bets in an innovative environment. As a senior member of the team, you will work alongside production, design, art, and engineering to create fun and memorable game experiences.



What you'll do:

Work as part of our gameplay team in a highly collaborative environment

Design, prototype and fully implement new gameplay systems and game features

Create and maintain reliable, scalable, and high-performance systems and tools to enable gameplay experiences

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor's degree in computer science or related technical discipline or equivalent experience

5+ years of professional software development experience

2+ shipped titles

3+ years experience in any of the following: physics, inputs, AI, sound, engine, game systems, tooling, or optimizations.

5+ years experience in either C, C++, or C#.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Strong 2D/3D math.

Intuitive understanding of action gameplay and design.

Capable of quick prototyping and rapid iteration to 'find the fun'.

Passionate gamer.

Experience with Unity or Unreal Engine.

Experience with scripting languages such as Python or Lua and visual scripting tools.

Capable of debugging optimized code.

Meets/exceeds Amazon’s leadership principles requirements for this role.

Meets/exceeds Amazon’s functional/technical depth and complexity for this role.

