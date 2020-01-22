Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Amazon Game Studios as a Senior Gameplay Engineer

Get a job: Join Amazon Game Studios as a Senior Gameplay Engineer

January 23, 2020 | By Staff
January 23, 2020 | By Staff
Senior Gameplay Engineer, Amazon Game Studios

Location: Seattle, Washington

Amazon Game Studios is looking for a Senior Gameplay Engineer to join an exciting new project at our Seattle studio. We are an innovative, player-focused team, working on big-bets in an innovative environment. As a senior member of the team, you will work alongside production, design, art, and engineering to create fun and memorable game experiences.

What you'll do:

  • Work as part of our gameplay team in a highly collaborative environment
  • Design, prototype and fully implement new gameplay systems and game features
  • Create and maintain reliable, scalable, and high-performance systems and tools to enable gameplay experiences

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

  • Bachelor's degree in computer science or related technical discipline or equivalent experience
  • 5+ years of professional software development experience
  • 2+ shipped titles
  • 3+ years experience in any of the following: physics, inputs, AI, sound, engine, game systems, tooling, or optimizations.
  • 5+ years experience in either C, C++, or C#.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • Strong 2D/3D math.
  • Intuitive understanding of action gameplay and design.
  • Capable of quick prototyping and rapid iteration to 'find the fun'.
  • Passionate gamer.
  • Experience with Unity or Unreal Engine.
  • Experience with scripting languages such as Python or Lua and visual scripting tools.
  • Capable of debugging optimized code.
  • Meets/exceeds Amazon’s leadership principles requirements for this role.
  • Meets/exceeds Amazon’s functional/technical depth and complexity for this role.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

