Stardew Valley has sold 10 million copies in 4 years

ConcernedApe’s charming farming sim Stardew Valley has officially surpassed 10 million copies sold across all platforms.

It’s a significant milestone for any game, and especially for one that was first released as a single developer’s years-long passion project.

“It's strange & amazing to think back to when I was making this game in my bedroom w/ no clue if anyone would like it. Only 4 years ago!” tweeted Barone. “To everyone who has played this game, supported it, and made all of this possible: Thank you!!”

The 2016 PC launch of Stardew Valley was the result of four years of solo development by Eric Barone under the mantle ConcernedApe. In the years since, Stardew Valley has received a wealth of content updates and expanded beyond PC to reach PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Even in its early days, the Harvest Moon-inspired game captured a sizable amount of attention and momentum, topping best selling lists on Steam within weeks of release and later becoming the single most downloaded Switch title in 2017.