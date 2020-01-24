THQ-owned Amplifier Game Invest opens new studio in Sweden

Amplifier Game Invest has cut the ribbon on a new game development studio called River End Games based in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Those of you with a keen memory will recognize Amplifier as the recently rebranded investment firm owned by THQ parent company Embracer Group.

Amplifier has opened River End with support and funding from Embracer, and explained the fledgling studio is already working on an original property with a "deep narrative and exquisite visual design."

The River End team currently comprised six experienced devs with nearly two decades of industry experience. The studio is being led by Anders Hejdenberg and Karl Broström, who've stepped up as creative director and senior programmer, respectively.

Both have been plying their trade since the late '90s, and combined have worked on a range of titles including Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, Need for Speed, and Leo's Fortune.

"By setting up and fully owning a completely new studio, with full funding and the support from the successful global Embracer Group, Amplifier Game Invest establishes a new model that fills a gap in the market," reads a press release.

"The aim is to attract ambitious and experienced game development talents by giving them creative freedom to develop great games and grow. With the new model, the developers will get a financial incentive based on the performance of the released games, allowing them to focus entirely on the creative process."