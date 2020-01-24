Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

A fleet of Arwings were just spawned in vanilla Ocarina of Time for the first time ever

A fleet of Arwings were just spawned in vanilla Ocarina of Time for the first time ever

January 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design

In an apparent world first, a speedrunner has managed to spawn a fleet of Arwings in the vanilla version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time without using a cheat device. 

The iconic spacecraft is usually seen in the Starfox series, but was apparently used by the Ocarina of Time devs to test the flight patterns of Volvagia along with Z-targeting and was subsequently left in the game code.

While some players have used cheats to make the vehicle appear in the past, this is supposedly the first time the fighter has been spawned in the vanilla game through 'legitimate' means. 

As detailed on Reddit, the feat was achieved using a method called "arbitrary code execution," which basically lets speed runners force the title to load and run the save file name as if it's game code. 

The technique has been used to complete the game in super-quick time by warping to the end credits, but as this Twitch video shows can also be used to call in a fleet of rather combative Arwings. 

"By doing ACE three times with different specific filenames, you can remove the character limit on the file name creation," explained Twitch streamer Zfg1, who spawned the Arwings. "With no character limit, you can type in any payload you want at any lengthy. With this you can do basically anything, and is known as Total Control."

It's pretty neat to see a young Link take on the swarm of miniature Arwings with nothing but a boomerang, so be sure to check out the full clip right here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.24.20]
UI Developer
Iridium Studios
Iridium Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.24.20]
Gameplay Engineer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[01.24.20]
C++ Programmer
Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios — Irvine, California, United States
[01.24.20]
Sr. Game Server Engineer - New World


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image