January 27, 2020
January 27, 2020
January 27, 2020
Hoof it to GDC and see how Red Dead Redemption 2 's horses were brought to life!

January 27, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, GDC

Rockstar Games' 2018 epic Red Dead Redemption 2 earned lots of critical attention for the lifelike accuracy of its horses, and in March attendees of the Game Developers Conference will have a rare opportunity to hear all about how the Rockstar devs pulled it off!

Today, GDC organizers are excited to confirm that the GDC 2020 AI Summit will play host to "Making the Believable Horses of 'Red Dead Redemption II'", a session from Rockstar North's Tobias Kleanthous that aims to show you how Rockstar's interdisciplinary team approached the design and implementation of naturalistic horse styling and movement.

It's a great opportunity to learn more about how Rockstar devs collaborate on a game, and attendees can expect to leave with insight into Rockstar's development process as well as practical insights about how to best improve the quality and feel of character animation systems!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

