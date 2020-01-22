Video: A game dev's guide to the UX of engagement and immersion

In this 2017 GDC talk, UX designer Celia Hodent discusses the UX challenges of retention and how to use cognitive science and the scientific method to make your game enjoyable and engaging in the long term.

Hodent's talk was rich with practical advice and useful examples, as well as insights gleaned during her time at Epic Games working on games like Fortnite.

It was a practical and useful talk, especially if you're passionate about how good design can make players' lives better, and now it's free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

