Counterplay Games' Duelyst is going offline for good in February

January 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Console/PC, Social/Online

Duelyst, the 2016 digital card game from Counterplay Games, is going offline for good next month.

The news was shared over on the free-to-play game’s Steam page earlier today. Though no reason was given for the server closure, it’s a similar sort of announcement to the ones other developers have had to make once the costs of keeping an online game up and running started to outweigh what the game was bringing in.

“Saying goodbye to any game is never easy, and it’s always hardest when you love the game as much as we all love Duelyst. We’re incredibly proud of the effort our developers have put in on Duelyst over the years, and even more proud of the amazing community of friends and gamers that have enjoyed Duelyst,” writes the team.

The official shutdown is slated to take place on February 27 at 3 PM PST. In the meantime, x has reduced the cost of orbs in-game, disabled the purchased of Duelyst’s in-game diamonds currency, and is offering to refund purchases made between December 21 and today’s announcement.

