Cast your vote in the 2020 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!

Game Developers Conference organizers are pleased to announce that online voting for the Audience Awards for both the 2020 Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival Awards is now open through next Monday, February 10th at 11:59pm PT!

Cast your vote now and spread the word! Public votes will help determine the winners, which will be announced live during the ceremonies on Wednesday, March 18th, as part of the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

All GDC 2020 pass-holders are invited to attend the award ceremonies, which will also be livestreamed on the official GDC Twitch channel at 6:30 PM PT beginning with the IGF Awards, followed by the GDCAs.

Anyone who would like to vote for the GDCA and IGF Audience Awards can cast their votes using the links below. Voters will need to select the finalist/game they are voting for, along with a valid email address.

The Game Developers Choice Awards are the leading peer-based video game awards show celebrating the industry’s top games and developers. Alongside them, the IGF Awards honor the most innovative and exemplary projects in indie game development.

Every year both award ceremonies recognize the creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games. It's always a show to behold, so make time to check both out (in person or live on stream) when GDC returns to San Francisco this year!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



