Get a job: These teams and more are hiring Programmers and Engineers now!

Location: Irvine, California

Amazon is all-in on games, and our mission is to be the most customer-obsessed company in the games industry. At Amazon Game Studios, we’re creating compelling games like New World, a sandbox MMO set on a supernatural continent in the 17th century, our multiplayer shooter Crucible, and our newly announced The Lord of the Rings MMO. Amazon Games is also delivering great game benefits to Prime members each month via Twitch Prime, and providing game developers of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed with Amazon Game Tech.



This role is contributing directly to one of the most ambitious games in the industry. New World is a sandbox MMO set on a supernatural continent during the 17th Century. In New World, players take on the role of settlers, crafting gear they need to survive in a lawless and haunted land of opportunity. As they gain in strength and coordination, players battle to explore, claim and conquer a savage wilderness, and the hordes of other players seeking to do the same.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch Productions is looking for focused, collaborative, professional engineers to implement gameplay features for our upcoming project. We're looking for bright, energetic, and talented individuals who share our love of video games and our passion for creating innovative and fun experiences.



Work for this position will be done primarily in C++, with some work done in our proprietary Scheme-based scripting language. This is a highly collaborative position. You'll be working closely with our game design team during iteration on game play features.

Location: Los Angeles, California

At Iridium Studios, you'd be joining a small but dedicated group of game developers with a passion for role-playing games and complex, highly character-driven stories. As a gameplay engineer, you'd be the primary arbiter of the project, implementing features and integrating content in Unreal Engine 4. As cliche as it is, working well with others is paramount; work/life balance is emphasized, and we endeavor to ensure everyone contributes creatively.

Location: Irvine, California

At Amazon, we believe in ground-breaking games that can redefine the boundaries of player experience. We are looking for a Game AI Engineer to join the New World team at Amazon Game Studios, Orange County. New World is a Sandbox MMO set in an alternate version of the 17th Century.



As a Game AI Engineer you’ll be responsible for implementing and supporting gameplay centered on enemy characters. You will work with a team of designers and animators to bring New World to life. We’re looking for a creative problem solver with a passion for gaming, someone who enjoys a challenge and is a constant advocate for game quality.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

At Disbelief we value work-life balance, and want to create an alternative to the crunch-culture prevalent in game development. We also believe strongly in investing in our talent and our team. Disbelief is a place to puzzle out the solutions to cutting-edge problems in graphics and engine programming, but also a place where people can grow their careers and skill sets as valued members of a stable and close knit team.

Currently, we’re looking for a junior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Chicago, IL. Junior programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from game play to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer, with support and training from more senior members of the team. Most importantly, you will work to solve problems with the help of the team. We work with leading edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities, and we take pride in solving problems others can't. We believe a diverse team is a stronger team, and we encourage marginalized programmers to apply.