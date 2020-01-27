Report: Disney is shutting down Storyscape developer Fogbank Entertainment

FoxNext-owned narrative game studio Fogbank Entertainment has been shut down by Disney, according to a report by GamesBeat.

The closure will reportedly result in around 60 layoffs, and comes as Disney looks to license out its properties to other studios rather than develop titles in-house.

The news come days after Disney sold the bulk of FoxNext to mobile publisher Scopely, but it seems like Storyscape developer Fogbank wasn't included in that deal.

Although Disney, which acquired FoxNext as part of its larger Fox acquisition, hasn't officially confirmed the news, a post on the Storyscape Twitter account explained the title will be permanently shut down on February 3, 2020, indicating something is happening behind the scenes.

"To our longtime fans, we regret to inform you that Storyscape will permanently shut down on February 3, 2020. Beginning today (January 25, 2020), you will no longer be able to make in-game purchases," reads the tweet.

"The entire team at Fogbank Entertainment would like to thank you for your passion for our game. We hope that you’ve enjoyed Storyscape and thank you for making our time with you so fantastic."