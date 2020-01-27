Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 27, 2020
There are better ways to learn about coronavirus, says Plague Inc. developer

January 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Plague Inc. creator Ndemic Creations has reminded players and media outlets that the game isn't a scientific model, and that there are better ways to learn about the recent coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus continues to spread after initially breaking out in Wuhan, China, the game has seen a huge influx of players, and reportedly became the top-selling app in China last week

Developer Ndemic has also been inundated with questions, to the point where it has issued a statement explaining that playing a video game where the aim is to eradicate life on Earth by creating a fictional virus probably isn't the best way to get to grips with current events.

"Plague Inc. has been out for eight years now and whenever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks," wrote the studio. 

"We specifically designed the game to be realistic and informative, while not sensationalizing serious real-world issues. This has been recognized by the CDC and other leading medical organizations around the world.

"However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities."

With that in mind, the studio has suggested those keen to learn more about the "deeply concerning" coronavirus should go and check out the World Health Organization's extensive explainer

