Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

One single EVE Online ship sale raises over $30,000 for Australian fire relief

One single EVE Online ship sale raises over $30,000 for Australian fire relief

January 27, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 27, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

EVE Online developer CCP Games has pointed its charitable PLEX for Good campaign toward the Australian bushfires relief efforts, a donation drive that now includes roughly $33,000 raised from the auction and sale of a single, incredibly rare ship.

The PLEX for Good campaign itself is CCP Games’ way of rallying the EVE Online community to help support charitable causes, and acts as a donation drive where players can have their digital PLEX currency converted to real-world cash donations to help a cause.

The aforementioned ship sale wasn’t part of CCP’s plans, but rather was independently offered up as a donation driver by a player wanting to put the vessel’s value toward the PLEX for Good drive.

The ship itself—one of five to ever exist—was put on the auction block by a player going by Kelon Darklight after having previously received it as a prize in 2016. The high-profile item attracted the attention of scientist and EVE Online player Scott Manely, who in turn closed out the auction with a bid of 1,001,001 PLEX.

According to PCGamer, that sum equals around $33,000 when converted to USD.

That million and change of in-game currency will, as with other PLEX for Good donations, be put toward a real-world cash donation made to the Australian bushfire relief efforts following the close of the campaign yesterday. The exact total raised has yet to be shared, but will include the ~$40,000 from the auction as well as other donations from the community throughout the month.

Related Jobs

University of Central Florida
University of Central Florida — Orlando, Florida, United States
[01.27.20]
Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or Professor, Games and Interactive Media
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[01.24.20]
3D Artist
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[01.24.20]
3D Animator
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[01.24.20]
Community Marketing Specialist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image