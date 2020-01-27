One single EVE Online ship sale raises over $30,000 for Australian fire relief

EVE Online developer CCP Games has pointed its charitable PLEX for Good campaign toward the Australian bushfires relief efforts, a donation drive that now includes roughly $33,000 raised from the auction and sale of a single, incredibly rare ship.

The PLEX for Good campaign itself is CCP Games’ way of rallying the EVE Online community to help support charitable causes, and acts as a donation drive where players can have their digital PLEX currency converted to real-world cash donations to help a cause.

The aforementioned ship sale wasn’t part of CCP’s plans, but rather was independently offered up as a donation driver by a player wanting to put the vessel’s value toward the PLEX for Good drive.

The ship itself—one of five to ever exist—was put on the auction block by a player going by Kelon Darklight after having previously received it as a prize in 2016. The high-profile item attracted the attention of scientist and EVE Online player Scott Manely, who in turn closed out the auction with a bid of 1,001,001 PLEX.

According to PCGamer, that sum equals around $33,000 when converted to USD.

That million and change of in-game currency will, as with other PLEX for Good donations, be put toward a real-world cash donation made to the Australian bushfire relief efforts following the close of the campaign yesterday. The exact total raised has yet to be shared, but will include the ~$40,000 from the auction as well as other donations from the community throughout the month.