Video: Subtitles are changing; don't be left behind

In this 2019 GDC talk, advocate Ian Hamilton breaks down the best practices for developers to accommodate the growing demand for well-executed subtitles.

Hamilton tried to paint a clear picture of the current state of the industry, illustrated with examples of current efforts and a clear set of good practice guidelines. He demonstrated not just how to keep pace with current advances, but how to surpass them and give a great experience to as many players as possible.

It was a useful and deeply relevant talk, so if you didn't have a chance to see it yet take advantage of the fact that Hamilton's session is now free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

