Get a job: Schell Games is hiring a Community Marketing Specialist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Schell Games is looking for a skilled online community marketing specialist to build and grow communities for our original games, as well as our corporate channels. This tech-savvy individual possesses outstanding communication and organizational skills. They will be friendly, curious, and adaptive, and enjoy working in a team-driven environment. The ideal candidate will have a passion for games and understand the complexities of various game and social communities.

Ideally, the candidate should be able to act as the voice of the brand, with the goal of building lasting, vibrant online communities that are engaged and responsive.

We’re looking for someone excited about cross­-disciplined collaboration!



Areas of Responsibility:

Conceive, develop, and implement campaigns that align with overall strategic marketing efforts that build and nurture online communities

Plan and implement promotions, events, competitions, and other programs to grow the communities and boost brand awareness

Manage game-related social media platforms

Coordinate and consolidate player feedback, isolating key issues to be brought to the development and marketing teams

Serve as an advocate inside of Schell Games for the community

Moderate online/offline conversations with the community

Coordinate with Marketing and Development Teams to ensure brand consistency

Communicate important messages to the community through social media and long-form mediums (blog posts, forums)

Find and cultivate important community members, and help support their efforts to grow a healthy and vibrant game community

Respond to comments and customer queries in a timely manner

Support event and trade show activities

Use Google Analytics and other measurement tools to report on the success of campaigns, while continually finding ways to improve on those metrics through testing and new initiatives

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.