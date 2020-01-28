ArtCraft nets $11.7 million to boost Crowfall development ahead of launch

Crowfall developer ArtCraft Entertainment has secured $11.7 million in funding as it prepares to officially launch the MMO.

The Austin-based studio said the cash injection will allow it to take the "final financial step" in completing and launching title, which has been playable in pre-alpha form for years.

The game has been financed using a combination of crowdfunding and traditional funding, having netted $5.7 million through Kickstarter and direct donations, and another $30 million through technology licensing, distribution agreements, and previous investment rounds.

ArtCraft co-founder and president Gordon Walton explained the funding will also help the studio prepare for a large-scale beta, with 300,000 would-be players having already signed up to trail the game.

If all goes according to plan, the Crowfall beta will begin in Q1 2020 before the game is rolled out later this year.