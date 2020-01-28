Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

ArtCraft nets $11.7 million to boost Crowfall development ahead of launch

ArtCraft nets $11.7 million to boost Crowfall development ahead of launch

January 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Crowfall developer ArtCraft Entertainment has secured $11.7 million in funding as it prepares to officially launch the MMO. 

The Austin-based studio said the cash injection will allow it to take the "final financial step" in completing and launching title, which has been playable in pre-alpha form for years. 

The game has been financed using a combination of crowdfunding and traditional funding, having netted $5.7 million through Kickstarter and direct donations, and another $30 million through technology licensing, distribution agreements, and previous investment rounds.

ArtCraft co-founder and president Gordon Walton explained the funding will also help the studio prepare for a large-scale beta, with 300,000 would-be players having already signed up to trail the game. 

If all goes according to plan, the Crowfall beta will begin in Q1 2020 before the game is rolled out later this year.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Lead Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Lead Material Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Lead Level Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.28.20]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image