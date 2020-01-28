Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 28, 2020
Pokemon Home keeps cross-platform cloud storage in the mix with free, paid tiers

Pokemon Home keeps cross-platform cloud storage in the mix with free, paid tiers

January 28, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Nintendo and the Pokemon Company have unveiled more information about how their upcoming companion service Pokemon Home will link different generations of Pokemon games, continuing the cross platform storage promise set forth by Pokemon Bank during the height of the 3DS.

The app, launching for both mobile and Nintendo Switch this February, allows Pokemon players to transfer their captured creatures from different versions of the expansive series into one central hub and, in some cases, from game to game.

Pokemon Home, as with Pokemon Bank before it, offers an interesting way to build a sort of continuous progression into games that otherwise exist in isolated generations.

This latest iteration of that service, however, builds a handful of additional features into the mix and changes up the pricing model introduced with the $4.99 per year Pokemon Bank way back when.

Home, for instance, allows players the ability to trade pokemon directly from the mobile app itself, without needing to boot up the game those creatures were first captured in. The app also allows creatures to be transferred from non-core games like Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee and, later on, Niantic’s mobile Pokemon Go.

Basic access to Pokemon Home, with somewhat restricted access to storage and features, is being offered entirely free. The paid tier of the service that unlocks the ability to host trading rooms, move pokemon from Pokemon Bank, and other features runs a bit pricier than its processor at $15.99 per year (or $4.99 for 90 days, $2.99 for 30 days).

