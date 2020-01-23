Sega will be at GDC 2020 to deliver a unique postmortem of the Genesis Mini!

After stepping away from the video game console business decades ago, Sega made something of a surprise return last year with the launch of its Sega Genesis Mini console.

It's a remarkable bit of engineering that taps into the current trend of retro mini-consoles, and at GDC 2020 you'll have a unique opportunity to learn all about how game industry titan like Sega reinvigorates one of its classic consoles.

In a very special Design track talk on "Genesis Mini: Sega's Return to Hardware after 20 Years" Sega Games' Yosuke Okunari and M2 CEO Naoki Horii will share insights into the inception and realization of the project that (in a sense) brought Sega back to the console market.

It promises to be a great talk that offers novel and intriguing insights into how Sega approaches business development for its classic games and hardware, as well as loads of intriguing Genesis Mini tech trivia, so make sure to register now for GDC 2020 if you haven't already!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

