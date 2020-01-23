Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 29, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 29, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 29, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn to physics up your game the Landfall way at GDC 2020!

Learn to physics up your game the Landfall way at GDC 2020!

January 29, 2020 | By Staff
January 29, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, GDC

From Totally Accurate Battle Simulator to Clustertruck, the team at Swedish indie Landfall Games have launched a slew of successful physics-driven games, and at GDC 2020 in March you'll get an inside look at how they do it!

In a special Independent Games Summit talk on "Can You Physics Everything?" Landfall CEO and game designer Wilhelm Nylund will share practical knowledge about how to make things feel physical and juicy when working on a game, as well as tips about how to use physics in ways you might not have thought about.

It promises to be a helpful talk chock full of practical examples you can apply to your own projects, without a high barrier to entry, so clear some time in your GDC 2020 schedule to check it out!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Tenacious Entertainment
Tenacious Entertainment — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.28.20]
UI Artist / Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Lead Level Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[01.28.20]
Senior Game Designer
HERE
HERE — Carlsbad, California, United States
[01.27.20]
Sr Software Enginer- Unity 3D


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image